Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,352,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EME opened at $513.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.31 and a 12-month high of $532.38.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.