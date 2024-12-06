Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,214 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 28,383 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,060,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG opened at $121.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.82 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,972.80. This represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

