Caprice Resources Limited (ASX:CRS) Insider Glenn Whiddon Acquires 2,482,981 Shares

Caprice Resources Limited (ASX:CRS – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Whiddon purchased 2,482,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,625.58 ($35,242.31).

Caprice Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Caprice Resources alerts:

About Caprice Resources

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Caprice Resources Limited, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Australia. It explores for gold, lead, zinc, copper, and rare earth elements. The company holds 100% interest in Northampton project located in Western Australia; 100% interest in the Wild Horse Hill project located in Pine Creek province of Northern Territory; and Mukinbudin Project located in the northeast of Perth in the Wheatbelt Region.

Receive News & Ratings for Caprice Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caprice Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.