BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 167,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 190,928 shares.The stock last traded at $11.90 and had previously closed at $12.06.
BW LPG Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
BW LPG Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%.
BW LPG Company Profile
BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.
