BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 167,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 190,928 shares.The stock last traded at $11.90 and had previously closed at $12.06.

BW LPG Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BW LPG

BW LPG Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BW LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BW LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,598,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BW LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BW LPG in the 3rd quarter worth $11,827,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in BW LPG in the 2nd quarter worth $12,196,000.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

