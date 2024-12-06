Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$81.98 and last traded at C$81.59, with a volume of 36483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$81.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Asset Management to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Brookfield Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of C$34.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 136.67%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 281,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.40, for a total value of C$18,111,093.75. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.