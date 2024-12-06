Brokers Offer Predictions for Dollarama FY2025 Earnings

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $4.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.08. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%.

DOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$145.00.

TSE:DOL opened at C$140.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$134.35. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$89.93 and a 1 year high of C$152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. Insiders have sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,979 over the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.59%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

