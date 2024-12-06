BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 932 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Westlake were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 8,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $123.54 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average is $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.80). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 295.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Westlake from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Westlake from $171.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Westlake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,420. The trade was a 15.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

