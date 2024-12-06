BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,640 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $61.41 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

