BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,907 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Bentley Systems by 57.1% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 75.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $335.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.36 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 34,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $1,692,321.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,213,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,754,805.76. This trade represents a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 234,987 shares of company stock valued at $11,667,821 over the last three months. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

