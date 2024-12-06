BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,665 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Toro by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

Toro stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toro

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.