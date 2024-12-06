BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,829 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 828 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 895 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 703.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,028 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,894.97. The trade was a 31.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.87. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.78. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

