BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in News were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of News by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,779,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,528,000 after buying an additional 555,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of News by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,120,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of News by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,745,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 316,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

