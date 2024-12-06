BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $691,000 Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,819 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12,560.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,418,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375,811 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 165.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,557,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after buying an additional 3,467,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,147,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 2,507,249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,839,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 1,065,370 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,263,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 925,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.55. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

