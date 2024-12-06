BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 31.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 75.0% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 19.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE PDS opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $862.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $79.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Precision Drilling Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

