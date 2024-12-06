Brendan J. Paddick Buys 31,514 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 31,514 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $211,458.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,940,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,018,030.74. The trade was a 1.65 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 60,327.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after buying an additional 2,157,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 258,631 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 652,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 332,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 210,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

