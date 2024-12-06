Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,088 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 115.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,158 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,903 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,205,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,561 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,371,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 965,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $90.53 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $133.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,038.74. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,157 shares of company stock valued at $27,957,676 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

