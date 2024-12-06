BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.47% from the company’s previous close.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA traded up $37.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $430.65. 2,038,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.39. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.