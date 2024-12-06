bluebird bio Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, December 13th (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 13th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 12th.

bluebird bio Stock Down 39.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,526,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.72.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 565.74% and a negative return on equity of 322.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,081 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 113.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

