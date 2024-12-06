Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading 13.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) was up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Approximately 59,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 613,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

Blencowe Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of £9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

About Blencowe Resources

(Get Free Report)

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blencowe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blencowe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.