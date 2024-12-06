Blackstone Completes $750 Million Offering of 5.000% Senior Notes due 2034 – A Recap of the 8-K Filing

Blackstone Inc. recently disclosed in an 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) entering into significant agreements related to financial matters. On December 6, 2024, Blackstone and its subsidiaries, including Blackstone Holdings I L.P., Blackstone Holdings AI L.P., Blackstone Holdings II L.P., Blackstone Holdings III L.P., and Blackstone Holdings IV L.P. (collectively known as the “Guarantors”), along with Blackstone Reg Finance Co. L.L.C., one of its subsidiaries (the “Issuer”), signed an indenture and a supplemental indenture.

The transaction involved the issuance of $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.000% Senior Notes due 2034 (the “Notes”), which were registered under the Securities Act of 1933. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.000% per annum from December 6, 2024, payable semiannually starting June 6, 2025.

The Notes, scheduled to mature on December 6, 2034, are unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the Issuer, fully guaranteed by the Guarantors. The Indenture outlined various covenants restricting the Issuer’s and Guarantors’ ability to incur certain indebtedness or undertake specific corporate actions, with provisions for events of default and redemption options.

Additionally, an Underwriting Agreement was established on December 2, 2024, with several underwriters for the Notes offering. Blackstone issued a press release on December 6, 2024, announcing the successful closure of the offering. The press release highlighted the completion of the $750,000,000 Notes offering and the intended use of proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Included in the filing were opinions of legal counsel on the legality of the Notes and Guarantees. Furthermore, various agreements, including the Underwriting Agreement and Indentures, were attached as exhibits to the filing.

Investors and media were directed to official channels for more information. The press release clarified that it was not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes. The completion of this transaction marks another chapter in Blackstone’s financial undertakings, emphasizing strategic financial planning and capital management.

