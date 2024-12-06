BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 602 ($7.67) and last traded at GBX 600.56 ($7.66). Approximately 280,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 279,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 597 ($7.61).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 596.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 616.97. The company has a market capitalization of £536.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Louise Nash acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.70) per share, with a total value of £9,664 ($12,320.24). Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

