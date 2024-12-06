BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BILL. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.28.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $97.21. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.73 and a beta of 1.72.

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,310. This represents a 75.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,090.52. The trade was a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $218,887 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BILL by 48.2% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,121,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BILL by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 575,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in BILL by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,447,000 after purchasing an additional 321,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in BILL by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

