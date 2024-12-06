Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Director Purchases $403,200.00 in Stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) Director Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,957,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,390,704. The trade was a 0.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BNTC stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.78. 23,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,304. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 64,092 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $5,881,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $274,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNTC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benitec Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

