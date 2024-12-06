Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $110,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,953,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,364,096,000 after buying an additional 106,616 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 120,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $222.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 63.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

