Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,345,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 710,333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 57.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,976,000 after buying an additional 40,868 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4,401.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 444,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 434,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 19.1% during the third quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,851,000 after acquiring an additional 235,173 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

