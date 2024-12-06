Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

BRN stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

