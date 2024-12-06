Barclays Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $96.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $81.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OKTA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.77.

OKTA stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -238.60, a P/E/G ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.00. Okta has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. This represents a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $15,080,507.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,495 shares in the company, valued at $638,908.95. The trade was a 95.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,215 shares of company stock worth $46,304,810 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Okta by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

