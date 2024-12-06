Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $320.00 to $353.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.67.

Eaton Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $371.05 on Thursday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $226.63 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.88 and a 200-day moving average of $325.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,241,796.60. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,981 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,317. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,590,000 after buying an additional 1,629,856 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 27,075.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,959,000 after buying an additional 1,070,024 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,604.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,201,000 after purchasing an additional 634,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 32.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,798,000 after purchasing an additional 597,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

