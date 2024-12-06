Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Stock Price Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.26. 927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46,250% from the average session volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.11.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home construction, improvement, and equity loans, auto, boat, RV, personal, commercial, and small business loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

