B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Shares of RILYT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,234. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.
