AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.69 and last traded at $54.65, with a volume of 72814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AZEK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,224,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,863 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,811,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,354,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,175,000 after purchasing an additional 118,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

