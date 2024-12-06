Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,931 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.56% of Autodesk worth $2,702,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Autodesk by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Autodesk by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,613 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 475,155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,896,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,936 shares of company stock valued at $549,333. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $305.17 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.68.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

