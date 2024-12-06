Atom Investors LP Takes Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 79.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 32.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in QuantumScape by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC raised QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $335,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,067.16. The trade was a 5.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 106,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $625,895.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,181,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,973,115.60. This represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 702,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,909. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

