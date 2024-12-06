Atom Investors LP Makes New $103,000 Investment in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of INO stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on INO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on INO

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.