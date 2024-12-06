Atom Investors LP Makes New $103,000 Investment in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of INO stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $14.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on INO
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.