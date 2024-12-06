Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at JMP Securities

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATLC. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens began coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Atlanticus from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlanticus

Atlanticus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $896.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $351.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Atlanticus news, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $889,022.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,550.15. This represents a 23.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $55,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $277,291. This trade represents a 16.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,897. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atlanticus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.