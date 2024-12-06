AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,486 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $105,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,080,000 after acquiring an additional 258,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,509,000 after purchasing an additional 524,175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,644 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,458,000 after buying an additional 186,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 109.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,605,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.53 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $209.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

