Ascent Group LLC Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,195,000 after buying an additional 788,892 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 619,229 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,799,000. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,399,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,367,000 after purchasing an additional 544,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $122.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $123.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.10.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

