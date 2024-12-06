Analysts’ Downgrades for December 6th (ACDC, CPSS, CTRN, DE, FTRE, FYBR, KMT, LBTYA, NAPA, NTES)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, December 6th:

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get ProFrac Holding Corp alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $510.00 price target on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $12.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.10.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $75.50 target price on the stock.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $104.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $187.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.