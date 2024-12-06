Analog Devices (ADI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/27/2024 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $248.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $233.00 to $227.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – Analog Devices had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

11/27/2024 – Analog Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $270.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Analog Devices is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Analog Devices had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,187,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,678. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.37 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.02.

Get Analog Devices Inc alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.85%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,334.21. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,596,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,186 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Analog Devices by 47.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.