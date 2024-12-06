Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 38.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 12.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

