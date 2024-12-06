AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 3.9 %

DIT stock opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.46. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $118.25 and a 12-month high of $209.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.57.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Free Report ) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of AMCON Distributing worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

