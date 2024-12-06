Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $91,517.58 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $91,517.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,832.68. This trade represents a 6.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $168,432.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Christopher Day sold 483 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $25,859.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $69.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $81.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 592.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $1,530,000. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 25.3% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 79,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,091,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 6,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

