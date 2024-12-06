Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Amarin Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.83. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Amarin Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amarin by 63.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in Amarin by 1.5% during the second quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,390,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Amarin by 80.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.