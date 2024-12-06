Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Amarin Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.83. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
