Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.69 and last traded at $50.28, with a volume of 1147540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claudia Chen sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $288,291.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,346.44. This trade represents a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 334,657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 110.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 123,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 172.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 56,962 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.