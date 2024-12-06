Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.
Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.4% annually over the last three years. Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 141.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.
Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ALEX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. 224,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,943. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.27. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.
