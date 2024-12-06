Alcoa Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 26,402 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,919 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $1,009,335.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,935.93. This trade represents a 29.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $698,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alcoa from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Alcoa Trading Down 7.0 %

Alcoa stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. 5,064,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.73%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

