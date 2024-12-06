Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Albany International has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NYSE AIN traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $80.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,308. Albany International has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,400 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,235. This trade represents a 20.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen bought 1,050 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.26 per share, with a total value of $74,823.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,657.62. This represents a 14.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $245,813. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Albany International from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

