AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.180-3.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $790.0 million-$820.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $828.0 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.83.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $116.51 and a 52 week high of $236.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 0.45.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $78,697.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,480.56. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $373,609. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.