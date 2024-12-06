Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as low as $8.17. Adaptive High Income ETF shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 36,000 shares trading hands.

Adaptive High Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

About Adaptive High Income ETF

The Adaptive High Income ETF (AHHX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed global portfolio of income-producing securities including fixed income, MLPs and REITS. The fund uses a market trend analysis to initiate periods of hedging.

