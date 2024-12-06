4,600 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Acquired by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth about $86,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 184.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE MHO opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.05. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $176.18.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,200. The trade was a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

